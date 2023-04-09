Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Critical Survey

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 10.55% 7.95% 0.67% West Bancorporation 34.74% 21.52% 1.31%

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 2 1 0 2.33 West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.68%. West Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and West Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $99.96 million 1.12 $10.70 million $1.43 9.81 West Bancorporation $133.56 million 2.18 $46.40 million $2.75 6.37

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.