Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $203.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,482. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.60. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

