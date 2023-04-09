Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Target Price at $53.86

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Baxter International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,342,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,201,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

