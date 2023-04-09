Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price at $86.25

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CSGP stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 549,051 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

