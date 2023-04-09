Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several brokerages have commented on MPLX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 296,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

