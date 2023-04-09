Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.44.
Several brokerages have commented on MPLX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 296,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
Mplx Price Performance
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mplx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
