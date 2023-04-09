Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

A number of analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,280,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,441,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

