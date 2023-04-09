Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) PT at $146.79

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.3 %

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.