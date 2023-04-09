MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,384.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,245.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,329.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,010.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.