Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target at $89.77

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.5 %

BLDR opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 317,299 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.