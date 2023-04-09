Comparing Babylon (BBLN) and Its Rivals

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Babylon to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -129.38% -60.40% -24.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.19 Babylon Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.34 million -6.16

This table compares Babylon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Babylon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Babylon has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Babylon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 155 302 0 2.63

Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 940.85%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 29.46%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its competitors.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

