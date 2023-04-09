Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $9.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.2 %

HBI stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

