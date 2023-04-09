Analyzing Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) & Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$81.83 million ($2.79) -9.32 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.83 million ($0.44) -6.50

Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

50.3% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Biomea Fusion has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biomea Fusion and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 6 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.76%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biomea Fusion.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -59.05% -53.57% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.64% -61.20%

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.