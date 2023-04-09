Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $164,852.82 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14.

Shares of VRTX opened at $321.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

