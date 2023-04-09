BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.50

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.50 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 154.73 ($1.92). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 154.60 ($1.92), with a volume of 673,712 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,705.88%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Stories

