Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.20

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $6.66. Cineplex shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 7,700 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CPXGF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cineplex Stock Performance

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

