SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.60). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.60), with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.

SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451. The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

