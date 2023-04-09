Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.13. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 459,900 shares.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Insider Activity at Avalon Advanced Materials

In other news, Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

