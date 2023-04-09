Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.70

Shares of Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.70 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 98.94 ($1.23). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.22), with a volume of 121,328 shares.

Finsbury Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.79. The company has a market capitalization of £127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Finsbury Food Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Finsbury Food Group’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

