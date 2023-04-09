NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 204,756 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

