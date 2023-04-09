Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $210.95

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.95 ($2.62) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.72). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.66), with a volume of 1,168 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.
The company has a market cap of £93.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
