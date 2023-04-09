Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 517,491 shares traded.

Non-Standard Finance Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

