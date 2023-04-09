DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.18

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.18 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.37). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 173,780 shares traded.

DX (Group) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.18. The company has a market capitalization of £175.42 million, a PE ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

DX (Group) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. DX (Group)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

