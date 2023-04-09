hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.43. hopTo shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 7,002 shares traded.

hopTo Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

