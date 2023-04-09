Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.44

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and traded as high as $27.80. Terumo shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 13,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

