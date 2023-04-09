Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.93

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and traded as low as $86.55. Autoliv shares last traded at $87.48, with a volume of 731,888 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

