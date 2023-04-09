Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,085,182 shares changing hands.

Microsaic Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.77.

About Microsaic Systems

(Get Rating)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.