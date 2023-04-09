Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $3.80. Quad/Graphics shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 125,022 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 107,968 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

