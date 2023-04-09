Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 48,000 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen International Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 19.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Aberdeen International



Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

