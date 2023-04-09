PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Acquires C$94,148.80 in Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald Smith bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,148.80.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRV.UN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

