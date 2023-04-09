Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Sells $284,582.64 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AMRS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
