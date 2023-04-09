Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Sells $284,582.64 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amyris Price Performance

AMRS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

About Amyris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amyris by 3.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amyris by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

