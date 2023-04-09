BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.77. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 16,030 shares.

BIO-key International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

BIO-key International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

