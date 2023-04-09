OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $484.16

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.16 ($6.01) and traded as low as GBX 463.20 ($5.75). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 470.80 ($5.85), with a volume of 1,494,064 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.31) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.41) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.56) to GBX 800 ($9.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 764.50 ($9.49).

OSB Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.90.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.11), for a total value of £270,531.12 ($335,980.03). 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

