FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.61

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as low as $1.90. FiscalNote shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,215,597 shares traded.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.