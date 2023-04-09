Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.51. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 743,951 shares.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 124.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 229,453 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

