Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $339.21

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.21 ($4.21) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.48). Restore shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.55), with a volume of 693,283 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.60. The firm has a market cap of £391.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,383.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Restore’s payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

In related news, insider Charles Bligh bought 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £9,978.92 ($12,393.09). 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

