Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at FIX

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by FIX from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.73.
Homology Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %
FIXX stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
