Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at FIX

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by FIX from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.73.

Homology Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %

FIXX stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

