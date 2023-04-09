Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $25.30 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.60.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $22.40.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

