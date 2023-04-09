Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $25.30 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.60.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $22.40.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

