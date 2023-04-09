PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.11. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,751,122 shares traded.

PLx Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Trading of PLx Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 1,830.0% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

See Also

