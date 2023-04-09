Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.21

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.21 and traded as low as C$39.00. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 4,100 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$427.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.20.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

