DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.65

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $3.75. DarioHealth shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 74,666 shares.

DarioHealth Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in DarioHealth by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

