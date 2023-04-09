Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,653,550.74 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,075.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,391.65.

Samsara Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

