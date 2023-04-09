Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.96. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

