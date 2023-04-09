Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $12.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPEY. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

