Analysts Set Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Price Target at C$2.12

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.12.
OGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Organigram Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OGI stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$257.37 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
