Analysts Set Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Price Target at C$2.12

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.12.

OGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$257.37 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Organigram had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of C$43.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Organigram will post 0.02752 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.