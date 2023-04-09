KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 138.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 88,560 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 751,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $618,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

