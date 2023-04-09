KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.
A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
KAR Auction Services Stock Performance
Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $18.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.