Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$8.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.88 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.87 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91. The company has a market cap of C$313.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.96.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

