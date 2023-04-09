Toast (NYSE:TOST) versus Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Financial Survey

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toast and Sohu.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $2.73 billion 3.19 -$275.00 million ($0.69) -23.99 Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.66 -$17.34 million ($0.52) -27.44

Sohu.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -10.03% -24.30% -15.69% Sohu.com -2.36% -1.50% -0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Toast and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Toast and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 8 8 0 2.50 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Toast presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.48%. Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.16%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Toast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Toast has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Toast on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in August 1996 by Charles Zhang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

