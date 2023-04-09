Comparing Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) & Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chegg and Gravitas Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $766.90 million 2.68 $266.64 million $1.34 12.11 Gravitas Education $180.31 million 0.12 $6.79 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Gravitas Education.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chegg and Gravitas Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 9 3 0 2.25 Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 34.77% 6.41% 2.39% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Chegg has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chegg beats Gravitas Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

