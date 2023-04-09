Critical Analysis: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.42 -$32.50 million N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.21 -$233.98 million ($4.72) -1.67

Core Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoubleDown Interactive.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Core Scientific and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

Core Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1,824.85%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.37%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% DoubleDown Interactive -72.88% 2.90% 2.40%

Summary

Core Scientific beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

