Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.78

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.78 and traded as low as $35.58. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 6,210 shares changing hands.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.14.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 33.30%.

Virginia National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

